Former crime show host Suhaib Ilyasi acquitted in wife's murder case

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Former TV anchor and producer Suhaib Ilyasi was on Friday acquitted by the Delhi High Court (HC) in the murder case of his wife, Anju Ilyasi.

Suhaib, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi sessions court in December last year, had approached the HC against his conviction.

Suhaib shot to fame with the crime show 'India's Most Wanted' in the late 90s. He was at the peak of his career when his wife died of multiple stab wounds in Delhi in January 2000.

Following the probe, he was jailed for allegedly killing his wife and passing it off as suicide. He was also booked for dowry death and destroying evidence. (ANI)