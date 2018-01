[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The driver of senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony on Friday allegedly committed suicide here.

Sanjay Singh, 35, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, was found hanging at the official residence of the former defence minister at the Jantar Mantar Road.

No foul play has come to the notice of the police till now.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and proceedings are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)