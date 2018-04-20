Former Delhi HC Chief Justice passes away

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): Indian lawyer and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajinder Sachar passed away on Friday.

Sachar, 94, was admitted in Fortis Hospital two weeks ago where he was undergoing treatment.

Reportedly, the cremation will take place in Electric Crematorium Lodhi Road, at 5:30 p.m. today.

Sachar was the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court from August 6, 1985, to December 22, 1985, and also chaired the Sachar Committee, constituted by the Congress-led central government.

Since his retirement, he had been associated with the People's Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group.(ANI)