Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar is now a Cabinet minister

New Delhi: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the former foreign secretary, takes oath as a Cabinet minister. He is the first technocrat to be sworn in today.

Jaishankar -- the country's foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 - had helped resolve the incursion in Ladakh's Depsang and the Doklam stand-off through negotiations with China.

After retiring, he took over as the Tata Group's president of Global Corporate Affairs. In March, Mr Jaishankar had received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 64-year-old had joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 and had stints as the high commissioner to Singapore and Ambassador to China and the US. He had played a key role in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement that was signed by the UPA government in 2007.