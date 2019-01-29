Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh diagnosed with Swine flu

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Virbhadra Singh has been diagnosed with Swine flu and is being treated at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla.

According to Medical Superintendent of IGMC, Dr Janak Raj, Singh was admitted in the hospital on Sunday, following complaints of cold and cough. However, after some tests, the reports revealed that he has been diagnosed with H1N1 influenza.

People associated with Virbhadra Singh are also being treated and their samples are being taken for tests.

People have been advised not to visit the hospital to see him as a part of precautionary measures. A few days back BJP's national chief Amit Shah was diagnosed with swine flu and was admitted at AIIMS in the national capital. Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are same as of the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. These include a cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)