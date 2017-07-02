  1. Sify.com
  4. Former Indian diplomat Nirupam Sen dead

New Delhi: Nirupam Sen, a former Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, passed away here on Sunday. He was 70.

Succeeding Vijay K. Nambiar, Sen served as India's Permanent Representative from September 2004 to March 2009.

After retirement, Sen was appointed Special Senior Advisor to the UN General Assembly President.

Sen also served as India's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Bulgaria and Norway.



