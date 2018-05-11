Former Maharashtra ATS chief commits suicide

[India] May 11 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) Chief Himanshu Roy committed suicide in Mumbai on Friday.

He was on a medical leave for two years as he was suffering from cancer.

The former ATS chief committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Mumbai.

Bombay hospital declared him as brought dead.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, MN Singh said that cancer is one of the probable reasons for his suicide.

"He was suffering from cancer, and probably because of that, he shot himself. He gave up his life. Probably he lost the will to fight to continue fighting," said MN Singh.

Praising his courage for holding higher positions in the police department, Singh said that the often an officer of the law has to work under tremendous pressure. He even suggested a provision for a 1-month compulsory leave for the police officers. "Like the Army, we should have a compulsory leave for the police officers. Police officers should be given compulsory leave for one month to field officers in order to recuperate themselves," added Singh. Meanwhile, the Indian Police Service Association today tweeted that it is a big loss for the police community and is irreparable. "In a big tragedy, we lost one of our very bright officers Sri Himanshu Roy, IPS of 1988 batch #Maharashtra, today. A fiercely brave officer, his loss is irreparable. Our condolences & prayers to friends & family. Currently, a police investigation is underway to ascertain the reason for the suicide. Roy is a 1988-batch IPS officer, Roy who was the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Mumbai, and in 2016, he was appointed as Assistant Director General (Establishment) in Maharashtra. He is a well-known figure in the law enforcement world, who handled sensational cases like Indian Premier League betting scandal and the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (ANI)