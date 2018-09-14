Former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang resigns from Congress

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader DD Lapang has resigned from the party.

In a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Lapang said, "Lately, All India Congress Committee (AICC) has been embarking upon a policy of phasing out senior and elderly people. In my opinion, it means that their service and contribution of the senior and the elderly people is no longer useful to the party."

"Since the spirit and enthusiasm to work for the people is still burning inside me, this restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party," the letter added.

He also said that he resigned from the party with a heavy heart. "Reluctantly, and with a heavy heart, I would like to discontinue my dedication towards the Congress Party and I tender my resignation with immediate effect," the former Chief Minister said. Lapang served as the Chief Minister of the state four times. After becoming the Chief Minister for the first time in 1992, he held the position again in 2003, 2007 and 2009. (ANI)