Former model lodges case against husband alleging forced conversion

[India] Nov 18 (ANI): A former model from Mumbai's Bandra area has registered a case against her husband for physically abusing her and forcing her to convert to Islam.

Rashim Shahbazker, a Hindu by birth, is married to a Muslim. She had earlier called the media to her residence and took them to her bedroom. It was then she revealed that she has been married to Asif for 12 years and that her husband had physically assaulted several times.

Rashim alleged that this physical abuse because she refused to convert. Speaking to ANI she said, "He pressurises me, saying that if I don't follow Islam I can't be his wife."

The former model further alleged that her husband has married another woman and both were trying to evict her from the house. "My husband has recently married a Hindu girl who is half his age. He is now trying to evict me from our marital home. I am facing a serious threat to my life, tortured and assaulted too," she said. She also alleged that her husband and his family have brainwashed their child, saying "Since your mom is not Muslim she is 'Saitan'." As of now, a case has been registered against Rashim's husband and his friend at the Bandra Police Station under IPC Section 354, 323, 324, 504, 506 and 34. An investigation has also been launched on the same. (ANI)