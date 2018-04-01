Former Navy officer found dead in his house

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): An ex-Navy officer was found dead at his residence here on Sunday after fire tenders doused a blaze at his house, which broke out in the morning.

The deceased ex-Navy officer has been identified as Mallikarjun Rao, 75.

According to fire officials, they received a call that a fire had broken out in a flat in the Vijaysree apartment in Gudimalkapur area. The fire tender from Langer house fire station reached the spot and doused the fire, the officials added.

The Asif Nagar police have launched an investigation into the matter. (ANI)