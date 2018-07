[India], July 4 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court V. A. Mohata breathed his last on Tuesday evening here at Akola city.

Mohata served as Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court from September 28, 1994, to April 25, 1995.

During his tenure as Chief Justice, Mohata delivered a lot of landmark judgements.

He also recommended the name of current Chief Justice of India, Dipak Mishra as a judge. (ANI)