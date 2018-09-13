Former Odisha Min Damodar Rout expelled from BJD

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Former Odisha minister Damodar Rout was expelled from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday.

BJD secretary Bijay Nayak released a statement in the connection, where he mentioned that the decision was taken following the order of party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

This came a week after Rout alleged financial irregularities in some of the state government departments.

Rout alleged a financial misappropriation of Rs 30 crore in Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation (OMFED) and Rs 700 crore scam in Odisha State Cooperative Bank.

Apart from this, he also alleged a fraud of Rs 100 crore in sapling plantation under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He was also accused of making anti-party statements. The seven-time MLA was dismissed from the cabinet in December 2017, for his controversial remark against the Brahmin community at a function in Malkangiri. (ANI)