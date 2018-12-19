Former PDP leaders Basharat Bukhari, Peer Muhammad Hussain join NC

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): People's Democratic Party's (PDP) former minister and former chairman of Wakf Board have joined the National Conference (NC).

Basharat Bukhari, a former cabinet minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP government, and Peer Muhammad Hussain, ex-Wakf Board chairman, joined the NC on Wednesday. Both were expelled by the PDP yesterday for alleged anti-party activities.

"We studied the programme of National Conference, studied its dream of a new Kashmir. After that, we decided to join the party," Hussain told ANI after formally joining the NC.

They joined NC in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah. "They have taken a good step and we respectfully welcome it. It will further strengthen the party to take the state out of adversities," said Farooq Abdullah. (ANI)