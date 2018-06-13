Former PM Vajpayee's health improving: AIIMS

[India], June 13 (ANI): Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Wednesday.

Addressing media here, AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria said the former prime minister will recover completely in the next few days.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure are also normal; they are being maintained without support. Hopefully, he will make full recovery in the next few days. Overall, his health is good," he said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the state-run hospital on June 11, following which he was detected with urinary tract infection, chest congestion, and low urine output. Dr. Aarti Vij, an AIIMS official, had said that the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was on injectable antibiotics. "Former Prime Minister Vajpayee's condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in the hospital until the infection is controlled," she said. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had visited Vajpayee at the hospital. (ANI)