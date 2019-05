[India], May 9 (ANI): Former Punjab Home Secretary, SS Channy on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at party's headquarters here.

Channy, who is former IAS officer of Punjab cadre of 1982 batch, has also served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab.

He is the son-in-law of former late President of India Giani Zail Singh. (ANI)