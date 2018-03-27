Former Radio Jockey hacked to death in Kerala

[India], Mar. 27 (ANI): A former radio jockey named Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Trivandrum's Madavoor late last night.

The 36-year-old Rajesh and his friend Kuttan had returned from a stage programme and were unloading the equipments in the studio when a group of unidentified assailants came in a car and attacked them with sharp weapons.

His friend also got injured during the altercation and is undergoing treatment.

A police investigation is underway to nab the culprits. (ANI)