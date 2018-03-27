Former radio jockey hacked to death in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A former radio jockey Rasikan Rajesh was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at his studio in Trivandarum's Madavoor late last night.



One other person was injured in the incident and a police investigation is underway.





The 36-year-old RJ, who was also a mimicry artist and a folk singer, was with a friend at his Thiruvananthapuram studio when they were attacked by unidentified men early Tuesday morning.



Rajesh and his friend Kuttanh after returning from a programme were unloading their equipment at the studio when a group of unidentified assailants in a car attacked them with sharp weapons.



A local resident alerted the police after the commotion and the two were rushed to a private hospital. However, Rajesh succumbed to his injuries.



Police suspect personal rivalry as the motive behind the crime.