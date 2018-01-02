Former RAW Chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Dy NSA

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Rajinder Khanna as the Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA).

The appointment is fixed as re-employment on contract basis, until further orders, as per usual terms and conditions as are admissible to the deputy NSA, the Committee said, in an official notice.

Khanna, joined RAW in 1978, and is the first chief of the agency who was directly recruited into the Research and Analysis Service (RAS) cadre. He headed the RAW from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period, where he spearheaded many counter-terrorism operations.

Presently, Khanna is serving as an Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the National Security Council Secretariat. (ANI)