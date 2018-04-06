Former RBI Deputy Governor questioned in PNB Scam: Sources

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Harun Rashid Khan in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, according to sources.

According to reports, Khan, who was deputy governor of the federal bank between 2011 and 2016, is the senior-most former official of the RBI to be questioned by the CBI in connection with the scam.

Earlier on Thursday, the CBI questioned four RBI officials in connection with the said scam, wherein noted diamantaire Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle and partner Mehul Choksi are prime accused.

Three chief general managers and one general manager of the central bank were questioned regarding the case, according to sources. PNB in February detected the scam, wherein Modi and Choksi had acquired letters of undertaking (LoUs) separately to avail credit from various sources and did not repay the loan. The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. The CBI received the complaint from the PNB on January 28 and a case was registered in the case on January 31. (ANI)