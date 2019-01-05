Former SGPC chief lambasts BJP on Accidental Prime Minister

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Avtar Singh Makkar on Friday criticised 'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie and asserted that the film has been made on the behest of BJP only to defame former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Praising former Prime Minister Singh, Makkar said, "He has been the only Sikh Prime Minister of India and has worked for all the religions. Whenever there was a need, he wholeheartedly helped then Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal. Now with Lok Sabha elections approaching near, the BJP has made this film on Manmohan Singh to defame his reputation. This is very dirty politics and hence all Sikhs who are related to any party are going to protest against it."

He further warned that if this film is released anywhere in the country, they will have to face the heat of the same. He also lambasted Anupam Kher on the issue and said, "Kher is a BJP member and his wife is a parliamentarian from the same party. Hence this is a pre-decided film by the BJP which won't be liked by the Sikh's of this country." Makkar also gave a call for all association of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to launch a protest against this movie. The trailer of the movie, which recently came out, drew a lot of flak from the opposition Congress party which poked holes in the portrayal of the former prime minister. The party also criticised the teaser saying that the movie shows Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the wrong light. (ANI)