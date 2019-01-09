Former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar appointed amicus curiae for Jagannath temple reforms

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar as amicus curiae to assist the court in framing guidelines and issues for managing the administrative affairs of Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri.

As per the reports, apex court-appointed amicus curiae will hold discussions with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri Shankaracharya and servitors over the implementation of 12 proposals.

The appointment of Kumar came after Gopal Subramanium last year stepped down from his post. (ANI)