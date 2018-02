[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Former union minister E Ponnusamy on Saturday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah formally welcomed E Ponnusamy later at a meeting in Delhi.

E Ponnusamy was earlier a member of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the regional political party of Tamil Nadu.

He had supported Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami during the split of AIADMK into Sasikala and EPS-OPS faction in 2017. (ANI)