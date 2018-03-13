Former UP minister and Lucknow's legendary Begum Hamida Habibullah dead at 102

Grieved to hear of the demise of Begum Hamida Habibullah. Heartfelt condolences to Wajahat Uncle, Saif and the entire family. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen.

Begum Hamida Habibullah the grand old lady of Lucknow passed away at age 100 today morning.

Married to Major General Inayat Habibullah, founder commandant of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune.





She joined active politics in 1965 after her husband's retirement. Begum Hamida served as an MLA from Haidergarh (Barabanki) and was state minister of social and Harijan welfare, national integration and civil defence from 1971-73 and tourism minister from 1971-74.





She was also a member of the Executive Committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) till 1980 and an elected member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from 1969.





Begum Hamida served as the president of Mahila Congress, UPCC, from 1972-76 after which she was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1976 till 1982, a relative informed.





Her burial will take place later on Tuesday at Saidanpur, her native village in Barabanki.