Fortis Healthcare issues clarification over reports of over-charging dengue patient, Haryana govt orders probe

New Delhi: The Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday refuted reports circulating on the social media regarding medical negligence and over-charging the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient.





The family of the deceased, Adya Singh, alleged that the doctors continued her treatment in the ICU in full knowledge that her condition had deteriorated beyond cure.





"We understand the angst of the aggrieved parents and relatives but would like to assure all and the family of the child that there has been no medical negligence or over-charging towards the care of the child as is being misrepresented on the social media. All standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to," the statement from Fortis Healthcare read.





The hospital authority clarified that the patient was admitted in the hospital in a serious and deteriorating condition.





"Patient Adya Singh was admitted at FMRI on August 31 at 11:16 am with an initial diagnosis of Severe Dengue. At the time of admission, the child's condition was serious and deteriorating. Initially, the child was managed on intravenous fluids and supportive treatment as there was a progressive fall in platelet count and haemoconcentration," the statement added.





The hospital further cleared that during the treatment, the Adya's family was very well informed about the each steps and later the family decided to take the child Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA).





"An itemised bill spread over 20 pages was handed over to the family at the time of their departure from the hospital. During admission, the family was being kept apprised of the bill daily. The complex treatment tendered over 15 days entails usage of large quantities of consumables and drugs which lead to a high bill. On top of this, ventilator usage, CRRTs, multiple blood transfusions, ICU rent also add on to the cost to the patient. The Total Bill for the 15-day duration of hospitalization was Rs 15,79,322/-. An amount of Rs 5,21,433/- was paid by the Insurance, and the balance Rs 10,37,889/- was paid by the family of the child," the statement concluded.





Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry ordered an inquiry into the case and sought a report in this connection.





Union Health Minister JP Nadda asked the Health Secretary to probe into the matter and said an action would be taken against those found guilty.

"No hospital will be allowed to play with the health and sentiments of the people in Haryana. Directions have been issued to officers to submit the report of their investigation, at the earliest, so as to take strict action against the guilty," IANS quoted Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij as saying.