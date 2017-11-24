Fortnight long 'Aadi Mahotsav' organised in Delhi

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): In a bid to promote the unique and diverse tribal culture, an 'Aadi Mahotsav' or Tribal festival is being organised by Ministry of Tribal affairs at New Delhi for a fortnight ending on November 30.

The theme of the festival, 'A celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Culture, Cuisine and Commerce', is duly reflected in various stalls being set up to showcase traditional tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabric, jewellery and handloom outfits from various states.

"In malls you won't get such stuff specifically the fabrics, cotton etc. Generally the traditional items which are very rooted in our culture is something I take pride in and something that I really like wearing. It is really ethereal and earthy, said Chavi, a visitor from Delhi said.

Tribes from northeastern states, including Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, Sikkim, also showcased a wide range of products ranging from authentic handmade Naga jewellery, bamboo items, traditional hand-woven outfits, organic food stuffs that is attracting a large number of international visitors. "I am just amazed by seeing this tribe market here because by coming to this place I know the whole India. Ranging from silver to handloom items is pretty. It is really beautiful and it's my pleasure to be here to know India better," a visitor to the festival from Indonesia said. Altogether 750 artisans from all across the country have participated in the Mahotsav and are selling their products. "Northeast is one of the best and we have a northeast section in the mahotsav which is showcasing and selling all the products from northeast. It is a complete package and it is a story of tribal lifestyle, economy," Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said. The Mahotsav was inaugurated by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, and Ministers of State for Tribal Affairs, Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor and Sudarshan Bhagat. People from all across the country and abroad are thronging the venue to witness the cultural extravaganza and become part of the celebration of the tribal culture. Such festivals are not only paving a path of development for the tribal communities, but in a way enabling the objects and artefacts made by them to reach the customers directly. (ANI)