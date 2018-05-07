Forum for Naga Reconciliation reaches out to diaspora in Delhi

[India], May 7 (ANI): After the successful meetings held in Kohima and Dimapur, members of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) reached out to the Naga community in New Delhi recently on "Reasoning Together" to build a shared Naga future through forgiveness, healing and reconciliation as part of their Walking the Naga initiative.

With an aim to work for the reconciliation of Naga people through genuine forgiveness, mutual respect and shared understanding based on the historical and political rights of the Nagas, FNR members interacted with various organisations including students, scholars and elders at Nagaland House here. They also visited churches and fellowships and interacted with members.

During an open interaction, 15 FNR members shared ideas on the value of reconciliation to ensure a dignified future for Nagas.

Dr. Rev. Wati Aier, Convener, FNR said, "A shared humanity of belonging forms our identity and any dream of an identity without belonging is not only antiquated but miserably ill advice. Let us offer ourselves a chance to actualize the stream above Nagalim."

"With the highest level of leadership, we have tried to work this especially from between 2009 to 2011 in searching a space for admittance of wrong and forgiveness towards the journey of common goal to our shared future," he added.

The call for "Nagas without Borders" is a call for a creative and transformative political model within reach, without dislodging anyone at the expense of our political and historical de facto, read a statement.

With an air of hope and optimism, Nagas from across walks of life in Delhi shared the platform with FNR members and discussed on various pertinent issues on reconciliation, identity crisis and dialogue etc. and to bring forgiveness and justice as complimentary values in the community.

It is also worth mentioning that since its inception in 2008 by 39 Naga frontal organisations from all across Naga areas, the FNR has been playing a pivotal role in bridging the divides within the factions resulting to diffused the factional violence to a great extend.

The meeting also aimed to shed-off the spirit of segregation, distrust, exclusivity within the community and come together in one voice and spirit at the threshold of the final settlement with the Centre.

Urging Naga brethren to find answers together as one Naga, FNR member and renowned peace activist, Nikety Iralu said, "We are just at the beginning of our journey as a people and nation. And if we have done wrongs to one another and to our struggles, let us look at it and be responsible. In other words, don't make it worse by following your desire for revenge, my desire for making them pay. Those are the temptations. I think we faced God's challenges and Satan's temptations. Whatever happens we must not make things worse, no violence anymore and I believe that is one of the things we Nagas must stand together."

"When we talk about a bottom of approach and mass movement, we have to first question or address the crisis of credibility. And at the core of that, there is a question of truth and we have to engage at the process of truth telling. Because at the centre of reconciliation, there is justice and it is when reconciliation and justice come together, then the question of a bottom of approach or mass movement becomes more real," added Dr. Akum Longchari. (ANI)