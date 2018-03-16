Four arrested for running illegal online lottery racket

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has busted an online lottery racket and arrested four people from the Malwani area in western suburbs.

The gang had developed a website and an online lottery application named 'Bhagyashree,' which is similar to Rajshree Lottery, the authorised online lottery centre.

Police has seized five computers connected with CPUs, printers and scanners.

The main accused had developed a mobile application named RB for the same.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)