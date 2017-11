[India], Nov 16 (ANI): Four children belonging to Enumula Sundaraiah Nagar have drowned in Kothapet Lake in Telangana's Warangal district.

Two of the bodies have been recovered while search operation for the other two is still on, according to government officials.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. The four boys were aged between 14 and 16.

More details are awaited.(ANI)