Four CRPF jawan killed after colleague opens fire in Bijapur

December 9 (ANI): Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed while one got injured when one of their colleagues opened fire in a camp in Naxal-affected Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

"Today evening around 5 p.m. in CRPF 'G' coy Basaguda of 168 Battalion under Basaguda police station area of Bijapur, the accused opened fire with INSAS rifle in which five men got hit. Four died on the spot while one received bullet injuries," Deputy Inspector General of Police (Dantewada range) Sundarraj P said.

The jawans who lost their lives have been identified as Sub-Inspector Vikey Sharma and Megh Singh, ASI Rajbeer and Constable Sankara Rao. ASI Gajanand, who suffered injuries in the attack, is in a critical condition. The accused, Constable Santh Kumar, has been taken into custody soon after the incident. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh took to Twitter and said, "In Basaguda incident CRPF jawans VK Sharma, Megh Singh, Rajbir aur GS Rao lost their lives. My condolences are with their families. Along with this, I pray for injured jawan Gajanand for his quick recovery (Basaguda haadse mein CRPF ke VK Sharma, Megh Singh, Rajbir aur GS Rao ke nidhan ka dukhad samachar mila, Meri samvednaein unke parijanon ke saath hain, saath hi main ghayal huye Gajanand ke sheeghra svasthya laabh ki kaamna karta hoon)." The injured and the deceased were evacuated from Basaguda by MI17 helicopter to Bijapur. Further details are awaited. (ANI)