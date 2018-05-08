Four-day rural development program held in Telangana

[India] May 8 (ANI): In order to strengthen the rural development policies, a four-day training programme on 'New Strategies in Rural Development and Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals' was organised in Hyderabad.

It was inaugurated on Tuesday by Telengana Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary.

According to a National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD and PR) release the programme is being "attended by 55 Hon'ble MLAs/MLCs from 14 States of the Country i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh."

"We all know that the country lives in villages, India's development is relayed on the development of villages. Whatever the reasons might be we are still facing the problems after the independence of 71 years. We all are trying to bring a qualitative change in the villages of the country," said the assembly speaker. The Training-cum-Workshop is intended in creating a knowledge base for sharing, thinking on issues of development, rural economy, local governance, and issues of women's development with a focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "This initiative is especially felt necessary because all our dialogue and discussions have been restricted to an elective representative after the district level or with those in the urban level but somewhere the contacts with the elected representatives at the state level and national is one team," said MD, National Institute of Rural Development. According to the release, the programme would be beneficial for legislators to develop their respective constituencies as Model Constituencies as per the available knowledge. The programme will go on until May 11.(ANI)