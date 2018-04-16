Four elephants die in goods train accident in Odisha

[India], Apr. 16: Four elephants were run over by a goods train at the Telidihi village of Jharsugida district in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident took place when Howrah-Mumbai Express hit the elephants at the double-crossing railway tracks near Telidihi village railway crossing.

The four dead animals included one baby elephant too, according to officials.

The incident had left the tracks inoperable for a few hours. Forest officials are trying to remove the bodies with the help of cranes and have succeeded in clearing one track. (ANI)