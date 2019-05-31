Four engineers caught red-handed taking bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh

Four engineers of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) were caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The accused, identified as Mahishi, Suryavanshi, Dighavakar and Patkar, were booked under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An interior designer had filed a complaint against the four engineers alleging that they demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh but after negotiation the amount was lowered to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)