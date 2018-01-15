Four Hizbul Mujahideen OGWs arrested in J-K

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Four over ground workers (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday.

"On a specific input, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint operation and arrested all four of them," police said.

"The OGWs were motivating the local youth to take up arms," police added.

Earlier last month, a Lashkar-e-Taiba OGW was arrested in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, an AK 56 rifle, two magazines, 25 rounds of AK 56 and one wire cutter were recovered from his possession. (ANI)