Four injured after LPG cylinder blast in Tollychowki

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): At least four people suffered severe injuries after an LPG cylinder blast in a residence at Tollychowki area, Hyderabad on Thursday night.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred at around 9 pm and soon after the reports of the incident, a fire tender was immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Injured have been admitted to Osmania General Hospital and two persons are said to remain critical.

The reason for the cylinder blast is yet to be ascertained.

Police investigation is underway and further reports are awaited.(ANI)