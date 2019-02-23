Four injured as school bus rams into vehicles in Vijayawada

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): As many as four people were injured on Saturday when a school bus carrying 30 children rammed into three vehicles due to its brake failure.

The bus was moving in the direction of Sarada College junction when the driver Durga Rao lost the control of the vehicle. The incident was caught on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera, which was accessed by ANI.

As recorded in the camera, the bus first charged into a bike, dragging it for over 10 meters and then hit a hawker cart before ramming into an auto which capsized on the impact. Then the bus took a slight right and came to a halt.

Hawker cart owner, Mastan Vali, 55, and three passengers travelling in the auto met with some minor injuries. In the video, students travelling in the bus can be seen scooching down on the impact, but luckily none of them was hurt. Satyanarayana Puram Police Station Circle Inspector (CI) Kanaka Rao said the police have taken the bus driver Durga Rao into custody and are investigating the matter. He said the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also been informed, which will check the condition of the bus. (ANI)