[India], June 17 (ANI): Four people are reportedly injured in a low-intensity blast, which took place at Manasbal park here.

As per the police, the explosive material, likely to be firecrackers, was put in a dustbin here, which resulted in injuries to few people.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Ganderbal Senior Superintendent of Police said an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)