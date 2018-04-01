Four killed as building collapses in Indore

[India], April. 1 (ANI): As many as four people were killed and three critically injured as a building collapsed here on Saturday night.

The four storeyed-building here in Sarwate area collapsed around 9:20 p.m., following which a large number of police personnel were deployed for rescue operations.

As per Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Harinarayan Mishra, a car rammed into the building, which is believed to be extremely old and hosts a hotel and lodging facility. Soon after the collision, the building collapsed, leaving four dead and three critically injured.

According to the police, nearly 20 people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)