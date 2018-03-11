Four killed in a bus-car collision

[India] Mar 11 (ANI): Four people were killed and four got injured in a road accident in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident took place after a bus and a car rammed into each other on the Bangalore and Chennai national highway near Madhavanagar area of the district.

Reportedly, the bus driver whose attention got diverted, lost control, and rammed into the car travelling in the opposite direction.

The injured are being treated in the Chittoor Government Hospital.

The victims were on their way to Tirupati Tirumala when the mishap occurred. (ANI)