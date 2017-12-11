  1. Sify.com
  Four killed in a car crash at Pune-Bangalore Highway

Four killed in a car crash at Pune-Bangalore Highway

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 11, 2017 13:46 hrs

[India], December 11. (ANI): Four people, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at Pune-Bangalore Highway near Katraj in Pune on Monday.

Yahswant Mane (55), his wife Sharda Yashwant Mane (46) and their son Rushikesh Yashwant Mane (17) were travelling from Pune, when the family met with the accident. Krishna Surve (65), who was behind the wheel, also died in the crash.

The accident took place when the family was returning from Pune after dropping their daughter at a college in the city. (ANI)



