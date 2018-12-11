Four killed in suicide attack on security convoy in Kabul

A convoy of Afghan security forces was targeted by a suicide bomber in Paghman district in west Kabul on Tuesday morning in which four persons were killed.

Ministry of Interior spokesperson Najib Danish said the explosion took place in Bala Chinar area in Paghman district at around 9.20 am while a convoy of security forces was passing through the area. "It is still not clear whether the attacker was on foot or driving a vehicle," he told Al-Jazeera.

Taliban has claimed the responsibility for the suicide blast.

The attack comes hours after an overnight assault was carried out by Taliban fighters on a checkpoint in Arghistan, a district in southern Kandahar province. According to the provincial media office, at least eight police officers were killed in the attack. (ANI)