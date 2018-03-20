Four militants killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Tuesday in a fierce gunfight with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the army said.

The gunfight broke out inside Halmatpora forest area of the district, about 110 km from Srinagar city.

"Today (Tuesday) in an ongoing fierce gunfight at Halmatpora, so far four militants have been killed," Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

A senior police officer said the forest area was cordoned off by joint contingents of army and police on Tuesday afternoon following intelligence information about presence of militants.

"Additional reinforcements were called in to take on militants in the area," a police official said. "The operation in the area is underway." Police officials said the government forces have not suffered any causality or damage in the attack.