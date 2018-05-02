Four minors held in girl's molestation case in Bihar's Jehanabad

Patna: Four minors were apprehended in Jehanabad on Tuesday in connection with the alleged molestation of a girl, after a video of the incident went viral on the social media last week, police said.

With this, the total number of persons held in the case went up to eight, they added.

The four minors were apprehended a day after four other residents of Bharthua village, including a minor, were held in connection with the case, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar said, adding that the village was located within the Kako police station limits.

The incident came to light last Saturday when the video clip, shot by one of the alleged perpetrators, went viral on the social media, he added. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Inspector General of Police of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, nabbed four persons, including a minor, from Bharthua on Monday with the help of clues obtained from the video clip, in which the accused are seen trying to outrage the modesty of the girl. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Inspector General of Police of Patna Zone, Naiyar Hasnain Khan, nabbed four persons, including a minor, from Bharthua on Monday with the help of clues obtained from the video clip, in which the accused are seen trying to outrage the modesty of the girl. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act in this regard. A case was registered under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act in this regard. The victim was produced before a court this afternoon, where her statement was recorded by a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC, the SP said. - The victim was produced before a court this afternoon, where her statement was recorded by a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC, the SP said. -