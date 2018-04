Jabalpur: At least four persons were mowed down by a truck here on Sunday while an unspecified number of others were injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said a group of persons was standing at a bus stop at Mankhedi village in Belkheda police station area when the truck laden with cement ran over them and toppled.

Several persons were feared trapped under the truck.

He said relief and rescue operations were underway.