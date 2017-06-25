Four of Delhi family, three others die in Gulmarg cable car accident

[India] June 25 (ANI): Four tourists from Delhi and three others died on Sunday here after a tree fell on the Gandola cable car.

The deceased tourists from Delhi have been identified as: Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manshea andraskar, and daughters Anagha and Janhvi. Their guide Mukthar Ahmad Ganai also died. The Andraskar family lived in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi. The identification of other deceased is awaited.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah targeted the administration and questioned why were the operations of the cable care not stopped when there was a storm.

He tweeted: "If this is what happened it begs the question as to why the cable car operations weren't suspended in high winds. That's a laid down SOP." Gulmarg Gondola is the world's second highest operating cable car since the closure in 2008 of the Merida cable car in Venezuela and the opening in 2008 of the Dagu Glacier Gondola in Sichuan, China which reaches 4843 meters. (ANI)