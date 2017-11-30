Four terrorists killed in J&K's Budgam gunfight

Budgam: Four terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the security forces and militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, the Defence Ministry said.





Following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces had surrounded the village. "As they closed in on the hiding militants, the security forces were fired upon triggering the encounter," a police officer said.





A teenager was injured when a mob clashed with the army in Pakherpora Chowk. The mob attacked the army convoy carrying reinforcements to Futlipora village, the police officer said.



Sinar Ahmad, 15, was injured when the army resorted to aerial firing after the mob attack. Ahmad was shifted to hospital in Srinagar, he added.

Authorities have suspended Internet services in the district to prevent spread of rumours, he said.