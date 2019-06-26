Four TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy personnel for allegedly straying into the island nation's waters, a Fisheries department official said here on Wednesday .

The fishermen from this island town were detained by the Lankan navy personnel near Neduntheevu, Assistant Director of Fisheries D Yuvaraj said.

Meanwhile, two people from Tamil Nadu and a Sri Lankan refugee were arrested by the island nation's Navy after they attempted to enter the Lankan territory in a country boat.

The boat had been stolen by the trio to undertake the illegal voyage, police said.