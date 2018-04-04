Four year old dies after Tonsillitis operation in Hyderabad

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died in Prathima Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, allegedly after his Tonsillitis operation failed.

The boy's family has claimed that the he died due to the negligence of the doctors in giving him the correct treatment.

They staged a protest at the hospital demanding justice and sought strict action against the hospital.

According to Sub-Inspector Laxmiaih of Kachiguda police station, "the parents of the boy lodged a complaint with them, stating that their son Manivardhan Yadav was admitted at the Prathima Hospital ten days ago, as he was suffering from Tonsils problem".

He added that "the parents alleged that the doctors at the hospital suggested for Tonsillitis operation. After the operation Manivardhan's condition deteriorated rapidly and he became very critical and in the wee hours of Wednesday the hospital declared him dead". A case has been registered at the Kachiguda police station. (ANI)