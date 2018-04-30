Fourth RCS flight from Punjab to take off tomorrow

[India] April 30 (ANI): First flight from Adampur Airport to Delhi is going to take off on May 1, 2018 under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Adampur Airport will be the fourth airport in Punjab to operate RCS flights.

This flight will operate 7 days a week, with Q-400 Bombardier 78-seat Aircraft, said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement on Monday.

Adampur Airport is an Airforce airport. Airports Authority of India is developing a Civil Enclave at this airport in two phases.

Since Adampur Airport was selected as one of the Airports for operation of RCS flights in round one and flights were to be commenced at the earliest, a small terminal building of size 375 square metres has been constructed at this airport with Prefabricated structure along with approach road, a small car parking and other associated structures as interim measure. This Terminal building is fully air-conditioned and has all the modern facilities and passenger amenities including FIDS, CCTV etcetera apart from airlines ticketing counters, and public toilets. "First flight on May 1 will operate from this Terminal building only. Since apron for civil flights is to be constructed in phase two, aircraft will be parked on Taxi Track in Airforce area for the time being," the AAI said. In the second phase, a large terminal building, apron, taxi track, car parking, dedicated substation etcetra shall be constructed. Terminal building will be of size of 5000 square metres and will have passenger capacity of 150 departure/150 arrival. The terminal building will have all the ultramodern facilities including baggage handling system, central air-conditioning, FIDS, CCTV, etcetera. The apron will have capacity to park two Airbus 320 type of Aircraft at a time. According to the AAI, tenders for construction of apron have already been called. Full-fledged civil enclave will be ready in 8-10 months. Total cost of Project shall be Rs. 114 crore. (ANI)