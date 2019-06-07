Fourth subordinate officer's conclave held in New Delhi

[India], June 6 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General (DG) Rajendra Singh on Thursday inaugurated the fourth subordinate officer's conclave here.

Among the armed forces, the subordinate officer's conclave is one of the unique initiatives where suggestions and ideas of jawans are taken into account for running the force.

Indian Coast Guard in a tweet said, "Fostering #CreativityAndInnovation through #InclusiveApproach. @IndiaCoastGuard Director General Rajendra Singh inaugurated the 4th #CoastGuard #SubordinateOfficersConclave2019 at #CGHQ, New Delhi this morning."

Earlier on Tuesday, DG Rajendra Singh also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in South Block and briefed him about the operational preparedness of his force. (ANI)