FPA dissociates from Shuja's claim of EVM hacking in 2014 LS polls

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Foreign Press Association (FPA) has dissociated itself from the claims made by 'cyber security researcher' Syed Shuja at an event held in London on Monday regarding the hacking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Foreign Press Association strongly disassociates itself with any claims made by the speaker Syed Shuja during the #IJA event in London yesterday. Not one of the masked speaker’s accusations has so far been corroborated" the FPA tweeted on Tuesday.

At the event, Shuja reportedly demonstrated how EVMs can be tampered with. In response to this, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has threatened legal action against Shuja and asserted that the EVMs cannot be tampered with. "It is being separately examined as to what legal action can and should be taken in the matter. These EVMs are manufactured in Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Electronics Corporation of India Ltd under very strict supervisory and security conditions," said the ECI in a statement. "There are rigorous Standard Operating Procedures observed under the supervision of a Committee of technical experts constituted in 2010," the ECI further added in the statement. (ANI)